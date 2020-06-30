3 Times Alia Bhatt proved her love for pastel lehengas and left the world speechless

Alia Bhatt seems to love her muted tones and is often seen slaying some of the most gorgeous lehengas in her favourite colours! Check it out

From Student of the Year to Highway to Raazi and Kalank, the actress’s fashion sense has evolved just like her work in movies. From girly dresses to strapless gowns and flared lehengas, her style is truly evolving and the past is enough proof of it! While we’ve seen her style evolve over the years, her love for lehengas, especially in muted tones, have been a constant favourite. So, here are three times the actress made a statement in pastel pink lehengas and proved her love for them!

First up we have this gorgeous floral number by Anushree Reddy. The lehenga bore floral prints all over a palette of pink flowy gaghra. She styled it with a matching ruffled blouse that showed enough of her mid-riff. Voluminous bouncy mane, glowy dewy makeup and a potli bag made for a stunning look! We’re definitely bookmarking this look for the next summer wedding we attend!

Next up on our list are two lehengas by Manish Malhotra The first one if this gorgeous embellished wonder that she wore at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception. A mang tika and voluminous curls added extra oomph to the look. Neutral makeup and a contrasting green dupatta stole the show!

Lastly, we have one of our favourite lehengas, this pink wonder bore floral details all over the baby pink skirt. The light coloured skirt was colour blacked with the same pink colour but in a much darker shade. The bright choli was styled with a simple dupatta draped over her shoulders. A pair of gold jhumkas accessorised her look making it one of our favourite ones!

What are your thoughts about her style? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×