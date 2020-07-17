  1. Home
3 Times Alia Bhatt showed off her EXPENSIVE luxury handbags and left jaws dropped

Alia Bhatt is clearly a fan of everything luxurious and trendy and she is often seen making quite the statement at the airport with her expensive buys. Check it out
Mumbai
Time and again Alia Bhatt has proved that she is a big collector when it comes to hoarding expensive bags and shoes and there’s no denying that! We wonder if she had the fashion bug even before she got famous or she got it from her fashion-savvy director and friend, Karan Johar! But, who doesn’t love to indulge in some retail therapy and looks like Bhatt even flaunts these expensive buys in all it’s glory. 

First up, we have one of her most expensive buys which are these Chanel dual side-kicks from their Spring 2019 collection. The bag is from the last designed collection by Karl Lagerfeld. It costs approximately INR 6 lakhs, yes you heard it right! The dual slings made quite the statement as it stood out over the simple tee and jeans combo. However, when the look was posted on various social media platforms, the actress was quite trolled for her expensive choice. 

Next, we have another Chanel buy which is a rather more laid-back choice compared to the bright red slings we saw earlier. The pastel pink shopping tote is worth a whopping INR 3 lakhs and she is often seen rocking it with style!

Lastly, we have this limited edition Anya Hindmarch Love Bathurst Satchel. The bag is from a collection that is no longer available in the market which means that the prices now would have been sky-rocketed and Alia has truly made an investment. The yellow satchel was priced at 2,350 USD which was approximately INR 1.6 lakhs when it launched. While the bag is a statement on its own, the yellow satchel was styled with a rather contrasting style and colour!

What are your thoughts about her expensive buys? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Credits :instagram

