3 Times Alia Bhatt showed that she’s obsessed with jewellery and gave us a peek at her diverse collection

The Gully Boy actress, Alia Bhatt has time and again proved her love for jewellery and here are our top favourite picks from her diverse collection. Check it out

The Student of the Year debutante, has been in the industry for over 8 years now. Over the years, her style has definitely changed with it going from girly to chic. Not just her style, but her choice of accessories have also changed.

Accessories have the power of making or breaking a look. Alia knows this fact right and her diverse jewellery collection can definitely speak for itself. From chandbalis to chunky choker necklaces and dainty earrings, the diva has it all. Here are our top 3 picks from her collection.

No desi look is complete without gorgeous jewellery. The actress made quite a statement as she let her accessories do the talking and kept her makeup to a minimum. While the lehenga was enough to steal the show, the choker necklace does make quite a statement.

We love that she’s open to experimentation and often picks pieces that stand out. Even when it means ditching the rest of her jewellery. She was spotted at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception in a gorgeous lehenga and just accessorised it with a statement maang tika.

Ms Bhatt and her love for chandbalis is undeniable. She has worn them at every chance she got. With jumpsuits to anarkalis and sarees, chandbalis are one the best statement pieces to own.

PRO TIP: If you have a simple ensemble just like Alia, you can switch things up by pairing it with a statement chandbali. It makes quite a statement and elevates even the most boring looks.

