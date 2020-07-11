3 Times Alia Bhatt stuck to her millennial roots and proved her love for denim ensembles
Denim is one of the most classic pieces in literally every person’s closet. While trendies silhouettes come into the picture every season, the classic always remains the classics. While we’ve known that a lot of celebrities love their denim looks and have managed to bring something new to the table in the jean department every time they step out. One such leading lady is Alia Bhatt who clearly has a love affair with her denim ensembles and is often making a statement.
Here are our top 3 favourites!
Denim on denim is a classic combination and Ms Bhatt definitely seems to have excelled the art of pulling it off. This skinny jeans and oversized two-toned jacket combination surely makes a statement. Not to forget the sport touch the actress gives to the look with her chunky white sneakers.
Moving on, she gave trendy baggy jeans a much trendier twist by pairing it up with neon. Bright green crop top with orange heels and a printed white jacket on top gave us quite the style cues. We are particularly impressed by the layering and hint of colour-blocking in this look!
Lastly, we have another denim on denim airport look by Alia that did make quite the impact. Pulling off the same tone of denim could be difficult but Alia manages to play around with teh flared silhouette of the bottoms and the baggy jacket on top.
What are your thoughts about her style? Let us know in the comments section below.
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
Alia looks wow.
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
Alia is sooo cute and I love her.
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
Love you Alia..
Anonymous 38 minutes ago
Damage control. And pinkvilla one thing if you really feel guilty than stop posting blind items and promotion of star kids
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Thankfully!anything more feminine n we won’t know wat we r luking at...same goes with Deepika also...TomBoy clothes suit them Well