3 Times Ananya Panday proved glam polka dot printed outfits should never be left on read

Finding the best print ever is no struggle. Anybody who's a fan of vintage prints will tell you that polka dots is a heart-stealer of all time. Once you fall in love with its beauty, there's no falling out of it. We turned to this when glamour is on our mind, which is always, and if you can't wait to surprise yourself, let's this guide featuring Ananya Panday take you on a quick unfailing sartorial tour which is a mix of playfully cute energy and comfy ensembles that are all you need this summer.

Fabulous things come in red. Defining love to us every single minute is this mini Michael Kors red dress with black polka dots scattered all over it. Allow us to give you more details on how this can be your date outfit. Designed with a frilled hemline, a V-neck, and three-quartered sleeves, this can be complemented with a clutch and ankle-strap stilettos. Not all our outfits need to look overboard, simple is perfect as evidenced right here.

Don't listen to the bad influencers who say retro is no longer striking. If you'd ask us how we'd go brunching, we're all for ditching dresses. Hit the edgiest style note with a black and white coordinated set, say an off-shoulder crop top with puffy sleeves and a high-waisted skirt with a side slit just as the Gehraiyaan star showed us how to work up a look. She wore it with tinted sunnies and funky sneakers.

When on a hunt for the best party outfit, we nailed the dots and found our love in this Vassilis Zoulias strapless dress. The knee-length bodycon ensemble looked so luxe with a sweetheart neckline and a belt that cinched her waist. A red pout and black ankle-strap heels from Jimmy Choo finished off her look.

