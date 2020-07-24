3 Times Ananya Panday showed us how to rock the neon shade like a true millennial 

The young star is always up to sport raging trends. Take a look at the three times she wore neon and showed us how it's done!

A star in all senses, Ananya Panday has managed to make waves through the industry. The actress has always been on top of her fashion game, sporting the latest trends and even setting her own!

A trend that was raging last year, was the neon trend. With every celebrity including , Jennifer Lopez, and more sporting it in their way, Ananya was not far behind. But seems like she knew the trend was a big thing even before it was set ablaze by stars, for she sported it much earlier. Take a look!

A look we love is this neon body con dress Ananya sported. It hugged her figure and ended at her knees, showing off her toned legs. Keeping up with the shade trend, her shoes too were neon orange. To accessorise she layered up two coin neckpieces and completed her look with glossy lips and poker-straight hair.

Taking on the pantsuit trend, Ananya gave it her own twist by sporting a cropped one! A large buckle belt on her pants held them up. Neon pink stilettos and rings on her ears that matched her cropped pantsuit, completed Ananya's look.

She loved the trend so much, that Ananya even incorporated it into her desi outfits! In a neon green Amit Aggarwal number with a metallic finish. The one-shoulder blouse gave her ethnic look a modern touch and she looked ethereal in the lehengas with a matching dupatta and maang tikka!

What are your thoughts on Ananya's neon looks? How have you been sporting the shade? Comment below and let us know.

