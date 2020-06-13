3 times Ananya Panday styled white chunky sneakers to perfection!

Dad’s shoes or dad shoes? Move over plain white sneakers, it’s time now for some heavy and on-trend sneakers.

The street style circuit saw a MAJOR (and literal movement) when it came to shoes. While white sneakers were still on-trend, the chunky sneaker made a quiet but remarkable entry. Suddenly everyone was sporting it and with supremely unconventional outfits at that.

The dad sneakers are called so because of their size. It’s almost a callback to the ‘90s just like the other trends that were big this year. It’s basically the shoes that our dads would consider comfortable back in the ‘90s but with a 2.0 upgrade or at least styled better.

Here are some ways to style the shoe according to Ananya Panday.

Contrast is the name of the game. Agreed that white sneakers match with most things that you wear, but elevating some platform sneakers is another ball game altogether. Ananya wore this Saaksha and Kinni ensemble. The top and shorts have a very casual almost night suit vibe but then the printed jacket just completes the look. The idea is to colour block and summon the ‘90s while you are anyway wearing the biggest trend from back then.

If semi-formal was a person, this is probably what they would look like. She paired this plaid co-ord shorts with a cropped jacket. The grey was broken with a ruched pink tube top. We love how sneakers could be worn with formals to break the monotony.

Now paying homage to the ‘90s the right. Slip-on platform sneakers, polka dot co-ords and slim shades; what’s not to love. This APPAPOP is ideal for the sneaker choice that was made here. The easiest way to elevate any sneaker, chunky or not is to wear it with a feminine silhouette. The looks that stand out will always be people wearing it with skirts, skater dresses or even lehengas! Big sneaks with a dainty vibe is the right choice.

Do you like the chunky sneaker trend?

