3 times Ananya pandya showed us how to fashionably wrap skirts

Which is your favourite personal style story? For me, it’ll be the one that has to do with skirts. I’d just pick one and pair it up all I need. I see these as easy-going and versatile. I don’t need more than this every day. I’ve moved beyond denim because there’s more that belongs to that family. Tulle, satin, drape, tulip, wrap skirt, and all that make up the list. Try wrap skirts if you haven’t yet. They’re airy and not difficult to carry around. I’d take the floral ones to beachside shopping, informal like polka dots to parties and formals to a professional setting but styled smartly.

Do you want to liven up your closet? Take a look at how actress Ananya Panday donned wrap skirts with all of her playfulness and elegance. We’re here for it and can’t have enough of how awesome they look on the gorgeous girl. Although the Khaali Peeli actress made mini skirts here favourite, she’s given these knotted skirts their share of fame too! It won’t take all of your time to wear it and you can walk around with it until your legs hurt.

We heart you, girl! Who wouldn’t? Ananya donned a New Look’s white graphic tee knotted at the side and was styled up with a pink skirt that bore pretty red hearts. The Boohoo skirt with ruffled hemline was teamed with Public Desire’s lace-up nude heels.

Gaga overprints, yes that’s us after we saw the Student of the Year star in it. Dressed in a Prabal Gurung two-piece silk set coloured in red and blue that bore a collared shirt and was clubbed with a high-waisted wrap skirt with slit detail. Those neon orange stilettos have all our votes.

Pout mode on! Prints will never fade from Ananya’s closet and we know it so well. The snazzy star picked out green separates from Never fully Dressed that consisted of a collared shirt with black lip prints all over it and rolled up sleeves. She followed the colour code and made a satin knee-length wrap skirt as the perfect partner to it. The wrap skirt with its slit detail looked striking enough to be added to our “to-buy” list. Is an outfit ever complete without the right heels? Blue pointed-toe with neon green straps looked phenomenal.

