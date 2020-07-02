3 Times Anushka Sharma bowled us over with her all white ensembles

White seems to be every celebrity’s favourite colour especially Anushka Sharma. Here are the top 3 times she stole the show in all-white ensembles

has always been a great advocate of clean silhouettes and simple colours. While she does not mind delving into the whole new ball game of trendy attires, there’s just something of her personal style that reflects in all the attires. So, we took a look back at her past looks only to find that she loved one colour more than the rest and that is *drumrolls please* white!

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has pulled off the classic colour in quite a lot of different styles but these three will always manage to remain our favourite!

First up we have this gorgeous white sequin dress by Taneiya Khanuja stands to top the list. OTT yet balanced out with laid back elements like a centre-parted ponytail and glowy makeup, this look surely is a winner!

Next up on our list is a simple mini dress that showed off enough of her long toned legs. What stole the show was her freshly cut long bob that fell perfectly over the OTT puffy sleeves. This Sonam Parmar Jhawar wonder still stands to be one of our favourites. It is OTT meets simplicity and elegance!

We cannot finish off our top 3 list without mentioning this gorgeous Anarkali by Manish Malhotra. Perfectly blending with her curves, the dupatta was draped over her shoulders while a pair of contrasting earrings accessorised her look. A sleek bun and smudged kohl made for a stunning look!

What are your thoughts about her style? Let us know in teh comments section below.

