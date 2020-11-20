3 Times Anushka Sharma swore by her love for pink hues in traditional outfits and left us in awe

Anushka Sharma loves to keep things simple and elegant and her love for pink hues prove the same. Check it out

When it comes to Bollywood celebrities, they are often making sure that their personal style shines through. There are some celebrities like Sara Ali Khan who like bright and query outfits, while there are some like who loves to look effortlessly elegant in muted shades and silhouettes. Talking about Anushka, the actress surely loves her while and in the recent past her fondness for the pink hue has increased quite a bit.

While talking about her fondness for pink outfits, it’s hard to miss the outfit that almost broke the internet. Sharma’s bridal attire by Sabyasachi literally became the talk of the town and while the actress kept things simple with the colour, it was the embroideries and jewellery that stole the show proving that this colour is just the right pick for her!

Talking about another pastel pink outfit, this gorgeous cotton kurta is surely a must-have in every closet. Keeping her minimal taste and effortless style intact, the actress styled the look with statement silver earrings that made for a stunning look. Unlike her usual looks, she even opted for a bold lip but yet managed to look elegant as ever.

Talking about pink outfits, this gorgeous pastel coloured traditional kurta set looked every bit stunning on the mother-to-be. The desi wonder fit her like a glove while sleek straight hair and flawless glowy skin added extra oomph to her look as she looked resplendent.

We are absolute fans of Anushka Sharma’s style and love how she can pull any outfit with grace and elegance. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

