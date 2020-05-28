3 times celebrities showed us how to style messy, unwashed and frizzy hair

Messy and unwashed hair is an issue altogether. They cannot be tamed but have to be managed in a certain way. Here’s a celebrity-approved guide to style the messy mane.

We’ve all been through days when our hair looks exceptionally frizzy and unmanageable. Not just second or third-day hair but, at times we have also been shaken aback with a dry and frizzy mane after a shower or swim. While taming them down and styling them with heat tools is definitely an option, it might require an eternity to do so.

So, we’ve come up with a plan here and looks like our B-Town beauties have been rocking this hack for a while now. Here are 3 full-proof hairstyles that work wonders when you need to tame the unmanageable mane.

MESSY BUN

This is everyone’s saviour including celebrities like and . A messy bun is the best hairstyle as it literally requires to make the hair look more ‘messy’. All you need is a few rubber bands and bobby pins and you’d be good to go!

EFFORTLESS PONYTAIL

This is the newest hairstyle trend that requires you to put your hair in a ponytail. Yes, it’s that easy. A high-ponytail gives you an illusion of an elongated face. You can also let a few of your flyaways have its moment and frame the face just like Janhvi and Kareena did here.

PRO TIP: You can lower it a bit and tie a printed scarf just to add a great pop of colour!

HALF BUN

Sometimes you need the dry hair off your face and in a bun but your outfit does not approve of that. So, here comes the half-bun to the rescue. Scrunch up the hair on your crown area and put it in a bun. Leave the rest of your hair down and voila you’ll be good to go!

Whose messy hair hairstyle do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

