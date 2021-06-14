3 Times Deepika Padukone and Gigi Hadid dressed alike in the HOTTEST fashion trends

Both the powerhouses of fashion picked out eerily similar looks to dress up in! Take a look.

One rules the Bollywood fashion scene while the other sets the mark for fashion in Hollywood. and Gigi Hadid seem to have a lot more in common than just their modelling roots and their love for the runway. Both are fashionistas in their own sense and have been setting the benchmark high when it comes to style.

While they set trends, the two are also major followers of certain trends, giving us quite a few similar looks time and again. Take a look!

Biker shorts and denim jacket combination

Gigi Hadid was one of the first few celebrities to set the base and bring back the biker shorts trend. Her black pair of biker shorts styled with a simple white tee and a denim jacket thrown over, had many imitating this viral and chic look.

Deepika Padukone also hopped on the biker shorts bandwagon and sported a look quite similar to that of Hadid's. She styled her black biker shorts with an oversized white shirt and a denim jacket thrown over.

Head-to-toe yellow

Making a strong case for street style looks in the shade, Gigi picked out a bright, sunshine yellow outfit that featured a bustier-style tank top paired with high-waisted yellow pants. A chunky knit sweater tied at her neck acted as an additional layer.

Deepika Padukone took inspiration from the look and put together an all-new look in her least favourite hue. She picked out a yellow tee that was tucked into a pair of comfortable, high-waisted paper bag pants. A tan trenchcoat and brown shoes completed this chic street style look.

Red pantsuit

At one point, every celebrity was obsessed with the red pantsuit. Gigi Hadid sported a scarlet red number for a red carpet event. Her fitted and structured pantsuit featured trousers with slits till her calves. She styled this with stilettos and a statement silver choker. Red lipstick and a messy low ponytail completed this look.

Deepika Padukone was one of the last to hop on the red pantsuit bandwagon. For the promotions of Chhapaak, the actress picked out an oversized bright red number and put comfort first by styling it with chunky sneakers. With her hair styled in a half-up manner and statement gold earrings, this look was fashionable yet comfortable.

