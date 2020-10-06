3 Times Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dressed the SAME

Taking couple goals to a whole new level, both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh often dress the same. Check it out

Couples both in Bollywood and out of it have been known to dress to complement each other. While sometimes the lady’s ensemble deserves attention or its the man to stirs things up. But, when it comes to this particular Bollywood couple, they are both known to have eccentric style and are often showing off their wardrobe picks in the most flamboyant ways. Both and have known to bring new things to the table every now and then but when you look closely, they are often wearing similar styles and today we have our top 3 picks!

A red pantsuit is definitely a bold statement to make and looks like both Deepika and Ranveer have joined the bandwagon the right way. While Ranveer in his true quirky sense colour-blocked the suit with a green tie, he stole the show with matching glasses and a beret. Padukone, on the other hand, kept things fun and trendy in a suit by Jacquemus and the casual fit was surely a winner. Styled with sneakers and gold jewellery, we loved every bit of the look!

Next up, we have this all-pink look which by the sounds of it might catch you off-guard but they surely did full justice to the look. Both opted for blush pink separates and while pink is a tough colour for a guy to pull off, Ranveer sure does full justice to it with a matching bucket hat. Deepika, on the other hand, played it safe with a white shirt and a ponytail.

Lastly, you cannot have the Queen of OTT and the King of Quirk not rocking print on print together! While the lady opted for the colourful printed tunic and skirt combo, Ranveer chose for Versace separates. This time, we will give kudos to Singh for rocking a tricky print on print ensemble like that!

