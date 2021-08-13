3 Times Deepika Padukone channelled her va va voom alter ego in turtleneck outfits

’s styles cannot be pinned to one category. From glittery sarees, bold brocade lehengas to ripped jeans and long trenches, she rocks her street style looks as good as her red carpet ones and we are in awe with her style every time the diva steps out to the city, A common fashion statement that she sticks onto apart from long trenches to airport and ripped high waisted skinny jeans for her day out is turtleneck tops. The high neck tops are a fashion favourite for people who have long necks as turtlenecks showcase your face and highlight your graceful features. Here are 3 times Deepika donned winter-ready numbers featuring turtleneck tops and showed us it's done!

The Chhapaak actress’ monochrome promotional look in pink was the talk of the town for a while for all good reasons, Her stunning look in pastel pink featured a ribbed oversized turtleneck sweater and straight pants both from Emilia Wickstead. What made the head-turning number special was a cosy knitted sweater that bore a pattern knit design that added the luxe factor to her winter-ready style. Deepika opted for a pair of chunky statement earrings and strappy Louboutin heels in the same pink hue to round off her cosy turtleneck and trousers combo style.

Adding an edgy sophistication to her casual airport look, Deepika wore a turtleneck semi-cape style coat over her white full sleeve cuffed shirt and baggy jeans. She teamed the look with black combat boots with a stacked heel, matching tote bag and looked dapper in her street style look. The black turtle neck coat featured a front slit and was indeed a style enhancer to add oomph to the casual white shirt and blue jeans look. Her Pared down winter look was quite different from her go-to numbers and is a style we’ll bookmark for the coming winter season.

Her stunning look in a white ribbed A-line knitted midi skirt and turtleneck oversized sweater looked classy and expensive. The star’s cowl neck top from The Row featured an asymmetric hemline and broad cuffed sleeve ends. She paired the va va voom look with a Gucci tote bag and nude Louboutin heels. Center parted sleek hairdo and dewy make-up completed her glamorous style.

Which of the 3 turtleneck tops from Deepika Padukone do you like the best? Tell us in the comments below.

