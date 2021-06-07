3 Times Deepika Padukone did full justice to her least favourite colour

Deepika Padukone does not stand the colour yellow but looks like she can still do it full justice! Check it out

History is proof that can pull off anything that comes her way but believe it or not, she does have a least favourite colour. Yes, the actress hates yellow which is why we’ve seen her wearing yellow less than 10 times in her whole career. Yellow is such a bright and happy colour and the actress is slowly starting to like it and here are the top 3 times, the actress stole the show with her least favourite colour:

First up, we have this gorgeous red carpet look in yellow and it’s show-stealing in itself. The actress picked out a one-shouldered number and let it do all the talking. With side swept waves and neutral makeup look, everything was quite different from her usual style but it still managed to steal the show.

Next up, we have this gorgeous mustard suit by Sabyasachi that made our jaws drop. The desi suit was a simple one with a long embellished kurta and matching leggings. What stole the show was the way she styled it. Sleek hair, statement earrings and neutral makeup made for a stunning look.

For someone who hates the colour, Deepika can surely pull off yellow in style. This Anamika Khanna creation with a contrasting red embroidered border is a treat in it’s own. Again, she opted for a textured low bun and styled the look with silver jewellery.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

