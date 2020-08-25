  1. Home
3 Times Deepika Padukone left jaws dropping with her off beat denim silhouettes

Deepika Padukone loves her jeans and often steps out of her comfort zone to try out trendier silhouettes and we have proof! Check it out
Deepika Padukone and her love for denim is clearly no secret! For over years now she has managed to serve some of the most stunning jean ensembles and it looks like she isn't going to stop anytime soon. From some of the most stunning embellished numbers to comfy baggy silhouettes, Deepika surely knows her jeans well and this time around we bring our top 3 favourites from her off-beat collection!

First up, we have this flared, baggy number by Dhruv Kapoor that not only looks comfortable but also stylish. Paired with an equally baggy top and sneakers, this look has redefined casual attires!

Pro tip: With a high-waisted silhouette that gets baggy at the bottom, a simple bodysuit can create wonders for you! Make sure to balance out the look well when you're choosing statement numbers like this.

Moving on, we have this rolled-up pair of baggy denim again and this time around it is in one of our favourite fits. The hem is rolled up add that extra bit of definition to the look and knowing how much DP loves her denim, this particular piece is surely our favourite!

Lastly, this grey number is as off-beat as her collection gets. Embellished with studs, this high-waisted number is surely a statement piece on its own. With an impeccable pair of heels and a bodysuit, we can only wonder how gorgeous Deepika looked in real life! 

What are your thoughts about her style? Do you like her off-beat denim collection? Let us know in the comments section below.

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

Love you deepika

