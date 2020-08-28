3 Times Deepika Padukone proved nobody looks as glamorous in a sequin saree as she does

For major red carpet events, Padukone elevated her glam looks by sporting heavily sequinned numbers. Take a look at 3 times she did it better than anybody else.

is one actress who has made her mark on almost everybody. From her dialogue delivery and on-screen performances to her off-screen wit and humour to her fantabulous choices in clothing, she seems to have done it all. When it comes to her outfits, DP is always on top of her style game.

The Chhapaak actress has made quite a mark on International waters as well by proving that she knows how to clean up well.

While it is common knowledge now that Deepika loves her sarees and ethnic wear, there are times when she loves to glamorise this simple outfit as well.

For the IIFA awards back in 2015, Deepika opted for a brilliant red sequin saree by her go-to designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The drape featured a red pallu with a thick, embroidered border with the rest of the saree bearing a gold bodice and pleats. She styled this with heavy gold earrings and her hair pulled back into a neat bun. Filled-in brows and ruby red lips completed the actress' look.

Her next pick was a lovely tangerine number by designer Manish Malhotra. She draped the chiffon number with mirror and sequin work all over it in a casual way and styled it with a matching silver sequin blouse with mirror work as well. Her hair styled into glamorous, voluminous locks and a neutral-toned lip, completed the actress' runway look.

For the premiere of her latest film Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone went all out with the glam yet again. She draped a midnight blue Sabyasachi sequin saree that she paired with heavy gold bracelets and earrings. Dark, smokey eyes and a wet hairdo completed the actress' red carpet look for her film.

Which of Deepika Padukone's sequin sarees do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

