3 Times Deepika Padukone rocked bodycon dresses and showed us how its done 

If there is one actress who knows how to carry off even the trickiest outfits, it has to be Deepika Padukone. Take a look at how she rocks bodycon dresses!

is truly a diva in her own sense. The actress has come a long way since her debut in Om Shanti Om, though she was in the limelight since much before that thanks to her modelling career. The actress was comfortable on the red carpet and welcomed the spotlight. Her fashion sense, like her glam looks, too evolved with time. One silhouette the actress managed to pull off better than anybody else and look fabulous in it, is the bodycon dress.

Deepika is known for her slender figure that welcomes anything she wears. The bodycon dress being no different. Take a look at 3 times she rocked the outfit better than anybody else.

While promoting her latest film Chhapaak, Deepika lit up the place in a bright orange bodycon dress. It bore a plunging neckline and a slit at the back. To complete her look, she opted for orange pumps and matching lipstick with poker-straight hair.

For her appearance on Koffee with Karan, Deepika Padukone picked out a simple white bodycon dress by Gauri and Nainika. The backless dress also featured a slit at the back and ended just above her ankles. White pumps and her hair styled into voluminous waves completed her look.

Since promotions are yet another time she could glam up, Deepika took the opportunity to wear yet another bodycon dress while promoting Chhapaak, this time in a simple black hue. She glammed up the full sleeve dress with chandelier diamond earrings and statement heels!

We love how the actress manages to pull off the tricky silhouette and believe it truly flatters her! What are your thoughts?

Credits :Instagram

