3 Times Deepika Padukone took inspiration from her husband Ranveer Singh and went the OTT way

Ranveer Singh is truly the king of OTT and often pulls off certain unimaginable quirky looks and looks like Deepika Padukone is a fan!

When someone asks us to pick one of our favourite dressers in Bollywood, we’d blindly pick . Not because his style is ‘out there’ but for all the reasons behind him portraying his true personality through his clothes! He lives upto his ‘90s kid image and is often seen going OTT with his ensembles full of old hip hop inspired elements and gold jewellery. We are not saying that his outrageous style never received a ‘Nay’ from our end, we truly think that his style has come into being over the past few years.

Now, we’re here with a plot twist and no we aren’t looking back at all of Ranveer Singh’s style moments but we’re here reminiscing the times when his wife, took inspiration from the star’s wardrobe and stepped out in her own OTT way!

Check out our top 3 favourite looks!

First up, we’d like to talk about this Sabyasachi look where Padukone herself agreed to the fact that she ‘dressed up for Ranveer.’ For the unversed, this look is from their many receptions where this one, in particular, was everything OTT and beyond!

Next on our list is this monochromatic look that served as a great faceoff material! For everyone who thinks pink does not look good on men, Ranveer Singh and his oversized OTT ensemble proved them wrong. Adding to that is Deepika’s look that seems to be awfully similar to that of her husband. Truly an iconic duo!

Lastly, we have this ‘red siren’ look that truly made a lot of heads turn. Truly inspired by Ranveer Singh, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Deepika also agreed to the fact that this look was ‘an ode to Ranveer.’

What are your thoughts about Deepika’s OTT style inspired by Ranveer? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ 6 Times Deepika Padukone proved she is a Kareena Kapoor Khan fangirl by dressing EXACTLY like her | PINKVILLA

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×