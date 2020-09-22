  1. Home
  2. fashion

3 Times Deepika Padukone went down the neutral route with her makeup and stole the show

Deepika Padukone loves her bold lips but often manages to make a statement even with neutral makeup. Here’s proof!
21666 reads Mumbai
3 Times Deepika Padukone went down the neutral route with her makeup and stole the show3 Times Deepika Padukone went down the neutral route with her makeup and stole the show
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Makeup has always been a huge part of Bollywood celebrity's life and there's no denying that! While celebs have always managed to step up their glam game, you'll always find them revisiting the classic. Neutral toned makeup is the most popular of them all and there's a no bigger advocate of it than Deepika Padukone. The actress who time and again experiments with her looks is often seen making the most of her neutral looks and we have enough proof! 

First up, we have one of our favourite looks where Padukone relied mostly on her all-white clothing to make a statement and kept things neutral with her makeup. Brushed in bushy brows, soft smokey eyes, perfectly contoured cheeks and a matte lip made for a stunning look! 

On to our next favourite, you know Deepika's up to something when she makes a statement with vintage glasses. She hid most of her neutral glam by stepping the game up with the same shade of round sunglasses making this look a solid one! 

While talking about neutral makeup looks, it's hard to miss this gorgeous glam Deepika pulled off for the Cannes red carpet. Yes, she chose to keep things simple even on the red carpet with a flawless base, blushed cheeks and neutral lips adding more to the look! She truly let her outfit stand out and this makeup perfectly complemented her look! 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 8 Times Deepika Padukone proved she is the QUEEN of monotone dressing 

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement