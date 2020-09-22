3 Times Deepika Padukone went down the neutral route with her makeup and stole the show

Deepika Padukone loves her bold lips but often manages to make a statement even with neutral makeup. Here’s proof!

Makeup has always been a huge part of Bollywood celebrity's life and there's no denying that! While celebs have always managed to step up their glam game, you'll always find them revisiting the classic. Neutral toned makeup is the most popular of them all and there's a no bigger advocate of it than . The actress who time and again experiments with her looks is often seen making the most of her neutral looks and we have enough proof!

First up, we have one of our favourite looks where Padukone relied mostly on her all-white clothing to make a statement and kept things neutral with her makeup. Brushed in bushy brows, soft smokey eyes, perfectly contoured cheeks and a matte lip made for a stunning look!

On to our next favourite, you know Deepika's up to something when she makes a statement with vintage glasses. She hid most of her neutral glam by stepping the game up with the same shade of round sunglasses making this look a solid one!

While talking about neutral makeup looks, it's hard to miss this gorgeous glam Deepika pulled off for the Cannes red carpet. Yes, she chose to keep things simple even on the red carpet with a flawless base, blushed cheeks and neutral lips adding more to the look! She truly let her outfit stand out and this makeup perfectly complemented her look!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

