3 Times Disha Patani showed us how to jazz up in ruched bodycon dresses

All it takes is the element of ruches to break the monotony of colour and add a sensuous vibe to bodycon outfits. Disha Patani shows us how!

With her impeccable dance movies and inspiring workout videos, has become a household name in the industry. The Radhe actress has got a style like no other and is a trendsetter who loves to flaunt her envious curves in sizzling bodycon dresses. The diva has got a bodycon number in all hues and has never failed to impress her fans with it. The ruched details are the tiny gathers of fabric that creates a texture and visual elegance to one’s outfit. If you zoom into Disha's wardrobe you will see that every other bodycon number features the ruched gathers and we think it's this minute detail that makes her solid coloured bodycon dresses stand out from the rest.

Disha's bright yellow bodycon midi dress featured ruches all over and the thigh-high slit and asymmetric hemline added up the style quotient of her vibrant look. The plunging neckline of her dress gave it a sensuous spin and you are not wrong if you too are blaming her for global warming. Nude sandals and self-done makeup completed her stunning look.

The Malang actress sported a ruby red bodycon mini dress and looked breathtakingly beautiful. We are still trying to figure out how she managed to breathe wearing it but we don’t think anyone other than Disha could pull off that sensuous square plunging neckline. The ruches amplified the essence of romance to her full-sleeved mini dress. Red glossy lips and matching eyeshadow got her makeup game on point.

Flaunting her toned legs in a bright pink micro-mini bodycon dress, Disha Patani was indeed a vision! Her hot pink number featured ruched detailing along the side. She layered it over with a cosy jacket and carried a pink Louis Vuitton mini bag giving the look a sporty touch. Layered minimal necklaces and dewy makeup featuring nude lips complemented her ultra-glam look.

Which of her 3 looks would you steal for a dinner date? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: 3 BIG skincare benefits of shaving your face instead of waxing or threading

Share your comment ×