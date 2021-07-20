3 Times Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor set stylish sister goals and gave us a crash course in sporting trends

Late ’s darling daughters are a huge fashion sensation inspiring and influencing style choices of many in the country. While Janhvi Kapoor has carved a name for herself in the industry, her younger sister, is yet to debut in Bollywood though she is already a star, thanks to the perks of being a star kid. The sisters are highly active on their social media channels and update their fans generously with bombshell photos setting jaw-dropping fashion goals.

Love them or hate them, sisters are always a blessing. From stealing their clothes to tweaking their styles, these awkward teenage secret-keepers are the greatest fashion advisor you can ever find. If sister style is your domain, check out how these tinsel town's sibling stylistas wooed us with their trendy fashion choices.

Mini Skirts

Janhvi and Khushi put their sartorial skills into display twinning at their first talk show. They opted for an hourglass silhouette teaming their mini skirts with white tops. While Janhvi rocked a metallic blue holographic mini skirt by Madison which she teamed up with a white T-shirt from Versace, Khushi looked dapper and chic in her animal print mini skirt and white shirt from 431-88 by Shweta Kapur.

Sequins and co-ords

Keeping their best fashion foot forward, the sisters made their glamorous presence at the star-studded dinner hosted by the Ambanis unforgettable. While Janhvi picked a custom-made sequin-embellished strapless minidress by Manish Malhotra, Khushi donned a blue co-ord set from Moschino that featured quirky and artistic hand prints. Both the divas looked absolutely stunning in their attire.

Scarf tops

Inspiring each other to sport hot trends of the season, the sister-duo aced the scarf top trend like true divas. Janhvi brought a refreshing look in a mint green co-ord set teaming her floral print scarf top with flared pants. Janhvi gave a super summer girl look, while Khushi paired her purple printed scarf top with beige tailored pants and gave it a retro spin with rose-tinted glasses and minimal accessories.

While both sisters continue to set fabulous fashion goals, which diva’s style is your vote for? Tell us in the comments below.

