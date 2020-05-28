3 Times Janhvi Kapoor showed off her gorgeous curves in figure hugging bodycon dresses

Janhvi Kapoor loves her figure hugging bodycon dresses and her we have enough proof

The Dhadak actress, Janhvi Kapoor has always managed to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion and there’s no denying that! Over the past few months, we have seen her rocking some of the most gorgeous dresses, glamorous gowns and the exceptionally elegant sarees. While she has managed to rock’em all with style and grace, there were a lot of similarities when it came down to choosing the right attire. Figure-hugging bodycon dresses seemed to be her go-to and from events to birthday parties and everything in between, the 23-year-old actress definitely has a go-to.

I mean, the gym runs every day have to be shown off somewhere and to be honest, no one pulls bodycons like she does!

The first one on our list and one of our most favourite looks by Janhvi is this gorgeous mesh Yousef Aljasmi number. The sheer black creation with diamonds all over showed off her gorgeous curves while the diva styled it with a mesh bralette underneath. I mean, just look at that!

Next on our list is this gorgeous white bodycon by Likely. We are always a fan of simple yet effortless pieces and this one seems to strike the right chord. She styled it with messy, brushed open waves and neutral-toned makeup. We are a fan!

Lastly on our favourites list is this gorgeous brown number Alexandre Vauthier. It has everything - trendy ruched details, full sleeves, thigh-high slit and the perfect length. She styled the figure-hugging number with soft, matte smudged eye and neutral-toned makeup. Transparent strappy heels and bouncy waves made for a stunning look.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

