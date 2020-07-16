  1. Home
  2. fashion

3 Times Kangana Ranaut gave full justice to vintage elements and sarees, all in one

Kangana Ranaut loves her sarees especially when it comes with a vintage twist. Check it out
1158 reads Mumbai
3 Times Kangana Ranaut gave full justice to vintage elements and sarees, all in one3 Times Kangana Ranaut gave full justice to vintage elements and sarees, all in one
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut has always been known for her love for sarees and there’s absolutely no denying that! From major red carpets to National award shows, the Tanu Weds Manu actress surely knows a thing or two about styling her weaves and the past is enough proof of it. While she loves her sarees, we cannot deny the fact that Ranaut loves her vintage and classic elements and is often seen rocking’em in style. So, today we’re here with our top 3 favourite looks where she combined her love for sarees and classic elements, all in one!

First up we have this airport look by Ranaut where she wore an Indian weave that literally just cost around INR 600 and paired it up with an expensive Lady Dior. Adding to it, she gave us old Hollywood vibes and styled it up with a black trench over her shoulders. A pair of black sunglasses and pointy pumps completed her look. 

Next up on our list is this gorgeous gold silk weave that she styled with a contrasting pink blouse. In the era of trendy cuts and necklines, she went down the old road and kept things simple. Vintage brushed in curls, minimal makeup with a popping red lip made for quite the look!

Lastly, we have this silk creation by Good Earth and made the most of the beige palette by contrasting it with an indigo blouse. The pointy cup details with centre-parted curly hair and a bindi gave us major vintage vibes and we are in awe!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement