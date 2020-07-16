3 Times Kangana Ranaut gave full justice to vintage elements and sarees, all in one

Kangana Ranaut loves her sarees especially when it comes with a vintage twist. Check it out

has always been known for her love for sarees and there’s absolutely no denying that! From major red carpets to National award shows, the Tanu Weds Manu actress surely knows a thing or two about styling her weaves and the past is enough proof of it. While she loves her sarees, we cannot deny the fact that Ranaut loves her vintage and classic elements and is often seen rocking’em in style. So, today we’re here with our top 3 favourite looks where she combined her love for sarees and classic elements, all in one!

First up we have this airport look by Ranaut where she wore an Indian weave that literally just cost around INR 600 and paired it up with an expensive Lady Dior. Adding to it, she gave us old Hollywood vibes and styled it up with a black trench over her shoulders. A pair of black sunglasses and pointy pumps completed her look.

Next up on our list is this gorgeous gold silk weave that she styled with a contrasting pink blouse. In the era of trendy cuts and necklines, she went down the old road and kept things simple. Vintage brushed in curls, minimal makeup with a popping red lip made for quite the look!

Lastly, we have this silk creation by Good Earth and made the most of the beige palette by contrasting it with an indigo blouse. The pointy cup details with centre-parted curly hair and a bindi gave us major vintage vibes and we are in awe!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×