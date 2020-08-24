3 Times Kangana Ranaut gave a trendy touch to her sarees and showed the world how it’s done

You know you can always count on Kangana Ranaut to show the world how it's done and here are all the times she made a trendy statement with her sarees.

When we talk about sarees, it is difficult to miss in our lists. Fan of the drapes, there's a no bigger advocate of sarees than the Manikarnika actress. She literally manages to make heads turn at every event she attends. Not just events, you'll also find her making a statement at the airports. (yes, in a saree) While she loves her traditional nine-yards, you'll often find her going out of her style boundaries and taking risks to style her sarees in the most trendy ways.

First up, we have this gorgeous Masaba drape to serve enough evidence to what we're claiming. A colourful printed wonder was taken a notch higher with the strapless blouse and boy are we in awe! With curled up hair and impeccable makeup, she did prove that sarees are a quintessential piece of clothing and can also be turned into a trendy statement.

Silk sarees are a classic and you can have your mother and grandmothers testify for it. Even when it comes to a gold Kanjeevaram like this one, Ranaut stole the show with the corset over it and a pair of gloves which were a rather surprising touch to the look. With vintage curled bun and classic makeup, the Tanu weds Manu actress proved she knows her drapes quite well!

Lastly, we'll like to talk about the airport look that created quite the buzz and we are still in awe. Kangana proved the world that designer numbers are not always the answer to look great. She sore an INR 600 saree with a Givenchy trench and a Prada bag worth INR 2 lakhs and made a trendy statement like no other!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

