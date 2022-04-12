3 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan defined chic queen behaviour in black one-shoulder outfits

Black outfits have an undeniable aura of elegance. This hue single-handedly knows to work a surprise of a look time and again and define what hits are all about. Whether you have a signature colour or love mixing hues up, you know you're in the chicest company when dressed in black. Today, we're here to sing praises to one-shoulder ensembles rocked by Kareena Kapoor Khan which she proved to be truly cut above the rest.

Sisters who twin and slay are hard to ignore. And, in the Kapoor sisters' case, it's an everyday thing be it in pajamas, athleisure, or dresses, it's a sexy game to behold. For a party, Bebo picked out a one-shoulder classic black dress that featured a thigh-high slit at the front. The stunner knows exactly how to add a delicious touch to her getups and so she chose glitter to rule her night out's look. A clutch, pointed-toe pumps, and a heavily-studded brooch accessorised it like a charm.

LBDs that bring some extra spice? Yes, please! The Ki & Ka actress opted for a dress from the UK-based fashion brand, 16 Arlington. It came with a mutton sleeve and a drape-like skirt that also entailed a ruffled train. A black shimmery clutch and cheetah printed pointed-toe pumps rounded off her party night's avatar.

A jumpsuit that knows how to hit the sweet spot enough to fuel up your sartorial frenzy is right here. Clad in an edgy Elie Saab ensemble, the mother-of-two's ootd exuded class apart of a glorious look. Her one-piece number had an overlap of a detail that sat in an asymmetrical high-low pattern. The same fabric also played as a choker and it was further styled with sparkly diamond accessories such as drop earrings and stacked bracelets.

