3 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us major 'Begum' vibes with her wardrobe choices

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been the one to make a statement at any event she attends and there’s no denying that! Over the years, her style has proved to be relevant because she is often changing with the changing times. While she has served some of the most stunning looks over the years, we love it when life comes full circle and she steps out looking like a true ‘Begum’ that she is. Going desi is often a choice she makes during traditional events and boy are we always impressed! Don’t believe us? Well, here are ou top 3 favourites that are sure to give you chills!

First up, we have one of our favourite looks by the diva. The actress looked no less of Queen herself as she posed in this gorgeous Good Earth lehenga. The black lehenga was a simple one with a flared skirt and a knotted blouse to go with it. She added colour to the look by styling it with a teal dupatta that stole the show. A traditional choker necklace styled with her signature kohl-clad makeup look looked no less than perfect! We are a fan, I mean look at that!

Moving on, we have another look by the diva where she looks gorgeous in an all-white lehenga by Anita Dongre. She gave a modern spin to the look by pairing it with a strappy blouse. A matching dupatta and show-stealing, gold jewellery made for a stunning look! The royal couple even posed together for this one and boy are we in awe!

Lastly, we have simplicity at its best! This emerald green Raw Mango number stole the show and how! With a matching blouse and loosely draped saree, she looks stunning! With a diamond and emerald necklace paired with sindoor and kohl-clad eyes, this nine-yard was elevated to a whole new level!

