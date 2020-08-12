3 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan left the world gasping with her no makeup look

There’s a no bigger advocate of the no-makeup makeup look than Kareena Kapoor and we have enough proof!

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been on top of her game when it comes to fashion and beauty and there's no denying that! From her size zero days to rocking her maternity wear, Bebo has always been ahead of the fashion curve. Now, she's expecting baby no. 2 and we cannot be more excited! Talking about her style a little further, we know that she has a signature makeup look that consists of kohl-rimmed eyes and a neutral base. But, there have been times she has ditched it for an all-out neutral look and I mean, with features like that, who wouldn't want to show it off!

First up, let's talk about this gorgeous glam that Bebo pulled off with a simple beige dress. Accompanied by a ponytail, this no-makeup makeup look has a bit of definition on the eyes and a rosy glow on the cheeks making it perfect for her day out.

You'd think who would go with minimal makeup on the red carpet? Well, Bebo has an answer for you! She made most of her dewy base and clear skin as she let her colour blocked outfit have its moment. Clearly a look we'd like to recreate!

Even on the ramp she let her natural beauty on display and only opted for a hint of kohl on her eyelids. Cream blush and flawless base made for a gorgeous look!

What are your thoughts about her makeup? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 7 Times Katrina Kaif rocked a saree better than anybody else

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×