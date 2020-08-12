  1. Home
  2. fashion

3 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan left the world gasping with her no makeup look

There’s a no bigger advocate of the no-makeup makeup look than Kareena Kapoor and we have enough proof!
23635 reads Mumbai
3 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan left the world gasping with her no makeup look3 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan left the world gasping with her no makeup look

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been on top of her game when it comes to fashion and beauty and there's no denying that! From her size zero days to rocking her maternity wear, Bebo has always been ahead of the fashion curve. Now, she's expecting baby no. 2 and we cannot be more excited! Talking about her style a little further, we know that she has a signature makeup look that consists of kohl-rimmed eyes and a neutral base. But, there have been times she has ditched it for an all-out neutral look and I mean, with features like that, who wouldn't want to show it off! 

First up, let's talk about this gorgeous glam that Bebo pulled off with a simple beige dress. Accompanied by a ponytail, this no-makeup makeup look has a bit of definition on the eyes and a rosy glow on the cheeks making it perfect for her day out. 

You'd think who would go with minimal makeup on the red carpet? Well, Bebo has an answer for you! She made most of her dewy base and clear skin as she let her colour blocked outfit have its moment. Clearly a look we'd like to recreate!

Even on the ramp she let her natural beauty on display and only opted for a hint of kohl on her eyelids. Cream blush and flawless base made for a gorgeous look!

What are your thoughts about her makeup? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 7 Times Katrina Kaif rocked a saree better than anybody else 

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement