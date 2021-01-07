3 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan sported thigh high slit outfits during her pregnancy

The Begum of Bollywood's maternity style is all about glamour and glitz. Take a look at the three times she showed off her toned legs while carrying!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is by far one of the most stylish ladies in the industry today. Anything she wears becomes an instant hit and a raging trend. The actress has proved time and again that she can pull off literally any outfit with absolute ease - be it glittery, glitzy looks, neutral hues or solid, bold prints. The actress also loves showing off her toned legs and hasn't changed her way of dressing just because she is pregnant. She continues to slay and stay stylish, sporting dresses with thigh-high risque slits, serving inspiration for all mom's-to-be!

When she was first pregnant with Taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan made eyes pop when she stepped out in an olive green one-shoulder dress that hugged her baby bump, showed off her toned legs and neutral tie-up heels. She paired this with a large emerald necklace, that made for the perfect statement accessory.

During her second pregnancy, before her bump was too visible, Bebo opted for a dazzling silver dress and struck a pose for the paps. The wrap-style dress hugged her body and flaunted her legs. She styled this with beachy waves and transparent pumps.

Kareena's third look is from right before she announced her second pregnancy. The diva was spotted outside sister, Karisma Kapoor's house, wearing a lovely blue and white paisley print dress from H&M. She styled her casual off-duty look with simple black sunglasses and her hair pulled up in a top knot.

