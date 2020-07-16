  1. Home
3 Times Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone dressed alike and made for EPIC twinning moments 

On the Katrina's birthday, we take a look at the times she twinned with close friend and contemporary, Deepika Padukone.
2896 reads Mumbai
3 Times Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone dressed alike and made for EPIC twinning moments 3 Times Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone dressed alike and made for EPIC twinning moments 
Today, Bollywood celebrities show us what fashion is. From what's trending to predicting what will be the next hot thing in the world of fashion, they know it all! Two of the leading ladies, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, are constantly under the media eye for what they are wearing. Whether at the airport, the red carpet, an event, or even just running errands, both the divas make it a point to look stylish no matter what. So much so that, many times they even take inspiration from each other and dress alike! 

In Gauri and Nainika 
Deepika Padukone donned a pastel floral print dress by Gauri and Nainika which featured a boat neck and extended into a midi dress. She styled this with a side-parted low sleek bun, filled-in brows and neutral lips to make for a feminine look. 
Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, donned a gown with the exact same print as Deepika's in the form of a one-shoulder silhouette and was cinched at her waist. Her hair was styled into simple beachy waves and sift, dewy makeup completed her look. 

Denim jumpsuits
Both the leading ladies were spotted in eerily similar acid wash denim jumpsuits at different times. 
Deepika Padukone styled hers with bright pink pumps and added round sunnies. Her hair was pulled back to show off her clear skin. 
Katrina, on the other hand, sported a pair of tan block heels. Her hair was left loose and styled into glossy beachy waves. 

Neutral outfits 
Clearly, both the divas have a similar sense in style for they even prefer the same shades! 
Deepika opted for a neutral/tan coloured shirt and formal trousers that looked a lot like a jumpsuit. 
Katrina, on the other hand, wore a neutral shade jumpsuit and styled it with a metal buckle belt. 

What are your thoughts on the divas dressing alike? Who do you think pulled off the looks better? Comment below and let us know. 

Credits :Instagram pinkvilla

