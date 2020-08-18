3 Times Katrina Kaif showed us how to rock a ponytail 

Mostly seen with her hair down and free-flowing, Katrina Kaif tries to stay away from ponytails as much as possible. But the times she opts for the hairstyle, it sets new goals! Check it out.

is one actress who knows how to set trends. When she wear something or opts for an all-new look, it becomes an instant hit. The diva is known for her gorgeous long and silky locks that are almost always left loose and styled into poker-straight or wavy hair, there are few times when Katrina has been open to experimenting.

But when she does experiment, Kat knows how to make heads turn!

While she too fond of pulling her hair up into a bun or a ponytail, the diva has done it a couple of times to match her outfits. Take a look!

While performing at an award show, Kat rocked a shimmery tassel outfit by designer Manish Malhotra. It also featured feathers at her shoulders. To show off her glam makeup and equally glam outfit, Kat pulled her hair up into a sleek high ponytail on top of her head that was styled in a poker-straight manner. This look showed off her crystal earrings and flawless makeup as well!

The next time, she opted for a feminine and demure look. Her hair was styled into singles of waves with a few strands left loose at her face to frame it. The face-framing tendrils complemented her perfectly-styled curls to make for an unforgettable look.

To make for a powerful look and match with her pinstripe pantsuit, Kat wore a ponytail yet another time. This time, her hair was styled in a poker-straight manner. A few strands were left loose to frame her face well with this look too, showing us how to rock a ponytail to attain the business-like look.

