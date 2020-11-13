3 Times Katrina Kaif's beachy bikini pictures gave us major vacation wardrobe goals

Katrina Kaif looks absolutely stunning in her bikini pictures giving us major vacation goals. Check it out

In the last 8 months of home quarantine, the one thing we've missed the most is travelling to new places and making the most of our vacation wardrobe. However, while our travel goals have gone down the drain, all we have is to look back at our past pictures and make the most of those memories. But, when it comes to , she's making sure to never tame that travel bug in her as she's off to the Maldives looking her best self.

When it comes to Kat, you know she's about to bring colour to your life with a side of suntan and bikinis. So while there are fewer chances of us travelling for at least the next few months, we're letting some of the most stunning bikinis look by Katrina Kaif keep us company!

First up we have one of our favourite beachy looks by the diva. This scalloped hem red bikini is the perfect one when you wish to have all eyes on you. The actress let her glowing skin shine under the sun as she let her textured mane down for a beachy day!

Now, what's a beach day without playing in the sand? Yellow is what she chose this time around as she made the most of her wardrobe in the bright yellow bikini. With cut out details and her gorgeous curves at the display, she surely looks stunning under the shadows!

Last on our favourites list is this recent bikini picture in white. The actress glowed under the sun as she smiled her way through the day. With no makeup on and a gorgeous flush of suntan, the actress' pictures were a treat to sore eyes!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

