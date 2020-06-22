  1. Home
  2. fashion

3 Times Kiara Advani made a great case for desi ensembles and stole our hearts

The Kabir Singh actress has created quite a whirlwind over the last year and her ultra-glamorous desi ensembles have our heart. Check it out
8326 reads Mumbai
3 Times Kiara Advani made a great case for desi ensembles and stole our hearts3 Times Kiara Advani made a great case for desi ensembles and stole our hearts
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Kabir Singh actress, Kiara Advani has managed to create a whirlwind ever since the release of the film. From industry parties to red carpet events and wedding, the diva has managed to make heads turn at almost all of them. While this is the case, we are particularly a fan of her desi ensemble and honestly, she does manage to pull it off with oomph and confidence. Here are the top three desi looks by the actress that managed to steal our heart. 

Kiara is definitely the pastel queen and has managed to slay some of the most gorgeous lehengas in such muted tones. This embellished number by Manish Malhotra makes for a gorgeous show-stopping number. This look definitely created a whirlwind at the wedding she attended. 

The next one is one of our favourites and we wish to have it in our closets! This stunning embellished creation again by Manish Malhotra looks effortlessly chic and gorgeous. The gold and white lehenga bore a laced up hem. The blouse was the one that grabbed eyeballs. The sleeveless wonder featured a silk fall that managed to serve as a fall shoulder sleeve. She styled the lehenga with a messy ponytail, flawless glam and diamond jewellery. 

Moving on from lehengas, we have this stunning tie-dye saree by Akanksha Gajria. The sequinned nine-yard was loosely draped over her sleeveless lavender blouse. An open diamond necklace, brushed in waves and neutral makeup made for a stunning look.  

Which look by Ms Advani is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Flashback Friday: When an injured Aishwarya Rai walked the Cannes red carpet in slippers and received backlash

Credits :instagram

Latest Videos
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement