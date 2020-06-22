3 Times Kiara Advani made a great case for desi ensembles and stole our hearts

The Kabir Singh actress has created quite a whirlwind over the last year and her ultra-glamorous desi ensembles have our heart. Check it out

The Kabir Singh actress, Kiara Advani has managed to create a whirlwind ever since the release of the film. From industry parties to red carpet events and wedding, the diva has managed to make heads turn at almost all of them. While this is the case, we are particularly a fan of her desi ensemble and honestly, she does manage to pull it off with oomph and confidence. Here are the top three desi looks by the actress that managed to steal our heart.

Kiara is definitely the pastel queen and has managed to slay some of the most gorgeous lehengas in such muted tones. This embellished number by Manish Malhotra makes for a gorgeous show-stopping number. This look definitely created a whirlwind at the wedding she attended.

The next one is one of our favourites and we wish to have it in our closets! This stunning embellished creation again by Manish Malhotra looks effortlessly chic and gorgeous. The gold and white lehenga bore a laced up hem. The blouse was the one that grabbed eyeballs. The sleeveless wonder featured a silk fall that managed to serve as a fall shoulder sleeve. She styled the lehenga with a messy ponytail, flawless glam and diamond jewellery.

Moving on from lehengas, we have this stunning tie-dye saree by Akanksha Gajria. The sequinned nine-yard was loosely draped over her sleeveless lavender blouse. An open diamond necklace, brushed in waves and neutral makeup made for a stunning look.

