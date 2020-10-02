3 Times Kiara Advani raised the glam quotient with her stunning gowns

Kiara Advani does glamorous gowns like no other and we have enough proof! Check it out

Bollywood celebrities have been known to look their best no matter what the occasion. Red carpets have been their favourite place to look their elegant selves and they take full opportunity of the event to break the rules. Kiara Advani is one such diva who has made use of her red carpet appearances to the fullest and is often seen rocking some of the most stunning gowns. It was definitely difficult to pick our favourite, which is why we are here with our top 3 picks!

First up, we cannot miss this gorgeous Nicholas Jebran number that gave us major Kylie Jenner vibes. She literally showed the whole of Bollywood how it's done and the embellished gold number was a perfect pick! The plunging neckline and thigh-high slit added extra oomph while the long brunette mane and impeccable makeup stole the show!

Moving on, we have this Pankaj and Nidhi gown on our list. The full-sleeved mesh wonder fit her like a glove while strategically placed embroideries made quite the statement. The fishtail with textured cut-outs and perfect neutral makeup made for a stunning look! We are absolute fans!

Lastly, who wouldn't want to look glamorous while lounging on a couch? Kiara Advani took things to the next level as she opted for a black embellished wonder by Manish Malhotra. The full-sleeved plunging creation is surely a winner and with a red lip, it definitely stole the show!

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

