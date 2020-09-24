3 Times Kiara Advani set millennial dreams soaring high in trendy casual attire

Kiara Advani can give millennials a run for their money with her casual off duty looks. Check it out

Trendy off-duty looks have been all the rage lately. Celebs have not ditched their heels for trendy sneakers and that’s only the start. Joggers have replaced jeans while knotted tees are taking over celebrity closets. Gone are the days of putting together a look, now it’s all about keeping things effortless in trendy clothing and the Kabir Singh actress, Kiara Advani definitely approves of it.

First up, we have this off-duty look that has our hearts. The actress took comfort to the next level by keeping things fashionable in a pair of holographic joggers. The pants were a statement in its own (clearly!) so, she balanced out the look with a simple white tee on top. Matching pair of statement chunky sneakers added extra oomph to the casual attire while her trusted Christian Dior book tote served as a great accessory.

Next up on our list is this workout look with a trendy twist. Kiara gave us lessons on how to convert your simple pair of yoga pants into a casual outfit by pairing it up with a cropped tee. She layered it with a studded denim jacket with the white tee peeking through! While running to the gym, she also knotted a zip-up hoodie around her waist. She then styled a pair of pastel pink kolhapuri flats with the look. While it seems to an off choice for the look, it did manage to match with the entire effortless vibe. Lastly, she completed her look with her trusty Valentino tote and a ponytail!

Lastly, we have this all-black look with a trendy touch of neon. She opted for a black pair of joggers and styled it with a matching sports bra. Now, here’ the twist! She wore a neon cropped tee under the sports bra which added that extra bit of oomph to the look.

What are our thoughts about Kiara Advani’s off-duty style? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Tara Sutaria and her love for mini skirts knows no bounds and here's 5 times she made our jaws drop

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×