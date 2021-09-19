3 Times Kriti Sanon looked alluring in brown toned ensembles

Brights, pastels, neons are quite trendy and loved. In this Gen-Z era, most people are more attracted to colourful tones with catchy ensembles. However, brown tones are something subtle and sober that look amazing. Even the celebs have chosen to opt for such colour hues many times.

Kriti Sanon has donned brown tones, and she rocked the look. Last seen in the movie Mimi, the actress has some amazing fashion style. She allures people with her vibe and charm.

Kriti looked fabulous in her brown-hued outfits, and let's have a look.

Heropanti actress wore a rustic brown-toned wrap dress for her movie promotions. The dress featured a wide collar with full sleeves and a statement belt. Kriti paired tie-up block heels in the same brown colour matching with the outfit. Coming to accessories, the golden hoops and rings were the perfect fit with this outfit to add glam. With brown eyeshadow, arched brows, contoured face and brown lips, Kriti looked sexy in brown. She completed her attire with a messy bun at the top.

The actress pulled off a nude outfit as she looked breathtaking. Kriti donned a nude corset outfit featuring a top and skirt look with strappy sleeves on the top and ruched detailing on the skirt. To complement the outfit, she paired it with a dainty gold layered chain and rings. She kept it neutral with brown downturned eyes, brown lips, and defined brows. The ombre waves added the oomph to her sultry look.

In the next look, Kriti looked like a chocolate queen. She went for a darker shade of brown wearing a shirt and skirt. The satin chocolate coloured shirt was open from the front with full sleeves. With it was a matching coloured ruched skirt wrapped to one side with a bow knot. The actress paired a bralette inside it with green and white prints. She went with no jewellery and a no-makeup look with nude lips and sultry brown eyes. Kriti kept it raw with her side-swept waves.

Kriti Sanon made our heads turn with these looks with brown-hued outfits. It is a guide that you can also style these colours with style and rock it.

