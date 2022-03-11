3 Times Kriti Sanon proved tangerine mini dresses are the summer style hits we all need

Winter-approved hues have slipped into retirement and with spring and soon summer in action, you'll see your style getting better with a burst of bright colours. Fans of tangerine, we think this is the most exciting and striking hue that will soon rule the fashion scene. If you should level up your style which in no way is a bad thing cause this is one all about playful, cute, and sexy dresses just the way the season's trends love it. We're here to introduce or rather re-introduce you to three looks featuring Kriti Sanon.

Starting the note with her latest look for Bachchhan Paandey's promotions, this mini dress from Alina Anwar Couture proved that sequins may make on and off appearances on the trend front, but it stays a favourite in our hearts. Created with full sleeves and further elevated with a ruched finish, Sukriti Grover styled this party outfit with white strappy heels and gold jewellery.

Wearing dresses for brunch is a cliché you think? Not when you pick the right, jazzy one. If you're patterned to pick just white and black little black dresses, let's say this ruched number is a fabulous blessing. This mini one-shoulder dress came with a ruched effect but we're here for the cute ruffles attached to the hem. Oh, the flattery didn't stop here, her hoop earrings and colourful strappy stilettos are the ones we'd love to show off for life.

We hope your party night's fashion map doesn't say red is the most amazing hue. As you dance with your pals or your partner, make a wise decision with your attire to be the most admired person in the room. This Amit Aggarwal creation bore no straps and the sharped-edged neckline created an electrifying look. The pleated skirt had ruffles and a striped detail qualifies this to be an amazingly designed mini dress. The 31-year-old sealed off her look with oversized gold earrings and neutral-toned pumps.

Which dress has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan proved denim-on-denim is the coolest trend that won't stop making waves