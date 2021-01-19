3 Times Kriti Sanon taught us how to do the ruffles right

Swearing by the trend of ruffle, we decode three of Kriti Sanon’s mesmerising looks. Check it out!

Be it a mini dress, co-ord set, or a lehenga; Kriti Sanon can pull-off anything with grace. The tall slender figure that aids her in nailing her versatile sartorial choices, the Luka Chuppi actress takes the cake of Bollywood fashionista. As we see her excellent acting skills and great fashion sense go hand in hand scoring high each time, let's take cues from Kriti to upgrade the wardrobe staples and give it a freshness of new taste.

Often spotted in ruffles, donning the style ever since her beginning years in the industry for movie promotions, award shows and shoots; the actress leaves an aura of elation around her. Ruffles are soft frills, a fashionable form of trim that creates a wavy look by fabric manipulation. Leaving no stones unturned in the fashion world, let's look closer into Kriti’s ruffled outfits.

Looking stunning in an emerald green floor-sweeping Shantanu And Nikhil gown, Kriti Sanon grabs all eyes in this bold number. The exaggerated plunging neckline with extreme ruffles that broadens to her sleeves gives the ensemble the spark of drama and princess vibes. The velvet outfit falls puffy from the waist and we say Kriti Sanon fared far better in this fab cut-out gown than most others would have. She opted for bright green shimmery eyes and a nude lip colour creating a perfect mix of a bold and elegant look.

She got her ruffle game growing stronger in this jaw-dropping bright yellow Manish Malhotra chiffon saree featuring ruffled pallu. The cold-shoulder blouse with voluminous ruffled sleeves and a lace detailed belt gave pure sunshine like glory to the look. She perfected the outfit with an emerald choker necklace and wavy hair.

Another striking look in pink jump-suit saree that you can totally steal for the wedding season. The dark pink pre-draped jumpsuit from designer Ridhi Mehra with a romantic off-shoulder blouse got a ruffled nature that gives it the luxury bling. The lightly embellished border gave the sparkle and the waistline belt that cinched in at the waist accentuated her shape well. The actress pared-down the beautiful look perfectly with a statement-making gold choker and matching earrings.

