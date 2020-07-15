3 Times Kylie Jenner sported dresses with a knotty twist & made them a viral trend 

  1. Home
When Kylie Jenner does something and posts it on her Instagram, it tends to become an overnight trend! Currently, she is revisiting her love for knotted dresses.
Kylie Jenner is one celebrity who has made the world take a look at her incredible transformation. The beauty mogul who was first seen on Keeping Up With The Kardashians when she was a teenager! Today, Kylie is 22-years-old and one of the richest people in the world thanks to her beauty and skincare lines - Kylie Skin and Kylie Beauty. 
Not just beauty trends, Kylie is on top of her fashion game too! Known for her over-the-top dressing to every place including vacations, family events and more. 

Back in the day, Kylie sported a little black dress in a latex material. What stole the show though, was the neckline of her dress, which featured a knot and then went on to become a halter-neck. 

Another outfit that was a huge hit among her fans, was her white shirt dress. But it wasn't like any ordinary one! Both the sides were pulled together to form a knot at her waist that showed off her hourglass figure and long, slender legs. 

Her third dress was the most glamorous of them all! For Christmas with her family, the mother-of-one wore an emerald green silk gown with matching jewels. The grand number even featured a thigh-high slit and a knot at her waist, to cinch her dress and flatter her figure. She styled this with matching pumps and emerald statement jewellery that stole the show. 

Which of the dresses is your personal favourite that you would like to wear? Comment below and let us know. 

