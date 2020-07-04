3 Times the leading ladies of Bollywood stole the show in denim overalls

Denim overalls are comfy, stylish and enough to make a statement no matter what the occasion. Check out all the celebs who chose them!

We love jeans and will find every way to rock'em in style, no matter what the occasion. Over the years we've seen celebs dress up and dress down in some of the most stunning denim ensembles. While we obviously would love to get a peek into their closets, we'd now limit it to recreating their looks. Here are our top 3 denim overalls looks that have our heart!

We love a good onesie and these denim overalls manage to take the cake like it's literally no one's business! made the most of her tall and lean frame and opted for this denim wonder. You'd think that would be enough but no, she styled it with a pair of bright pink pointy heels that added that extra bit of oomph to the look.

Next up, we have Kiara Advani who showed us her gorgeous curves in another denim overalls. Starkly different from Deepika's, the cutouts over the waist showed enough skin while the bell bottoms made a statement. Simple ponytail and earrings that blend well with the ensemble added more to the look.

While the first two were here to steal the show, this next look has a laid back yet modern approach in the dungaree department. Oversized but cinched at the waist, Ananya Panday styled her overalls with trendy glasses and chunky sneakers. We really thought this reminded us of another actress and then we found out that even Kareena made a statement when she styled her denim overalls with crisp white sneakers!

Whose look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below!

