3 Times MAXIMALISM was Deepika Padukone's style mantra

Deepika Padukone has clearly moved away from her elegant attires to a world full of maximalism. Check it out
7386 reads Mumbai
It's no secret that Deepika Padukone has turned into the 'Queen of OTT outfits.' from the red carpet to promotional events, you'll always find Ms Padukone outdoing herself with some of the most extravagant ensembles. While minimalism is a theme going on around the world, her style screams 'maximalism' and we have 3 of our favourite looks to prove it! 

You cannot start the list without mentioning her OTT Cannes red carpet looks. The festival that is known for its elegant red carpet style was taken a notch higher with larger than life bow gowns, graphic eyeliner, neon tulle wonders and head bands! Talk about MAXIMALISM and her looks are here to prove our point! 

A black bodycon gown is a classic on the red carpet but when it comes to the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress, rest assured to be surprised with her added elements. She elevated the look with layers of diamond jewellery that added a trendy touch to the classic attire! 

Talk about the red carpet and maximalism and this Gaurav Gupta creation comes to mind. She not only chose a jaw-dropping colour for her embellished strapless gown (which btw the look could have ended there but no!), when it comes to Deepika, you'll always have something extra! She styled it with a train that started from her hair, somehow turned into a sleeve and added every bit of oomph as it gracefully brushed the floors! 

I mean, do you need any more evidence? 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

