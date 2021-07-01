  1. Home
3 Times MELLOW YELLOW outfits became a celeb favourite and they left us staring

Yellow is not a colour people would usually pick as their favourite but when it comes to making a statement, it’s Bollywood diva’s favourite! Check it out
27574 reads Mumbai Updated: July 2, 2021 09:36 am
Yellow has always been considered a colour that not a lot of people like. It could be because it’s so bright that it does not match everyone’s personality and while classics are what people are opting for these days, yellow seems to be the outcast. But, Bollywood celebs seem to love this colour as it makes sure all eyes are on them and if you’re someone who’s hesitant to try this bright hue, these stunning looks will make you think otherwise. 

Alia Bhatt

Festivals and weddings are a place where celebs and everyone, in general, like to go all out. While earthy tones and metallic hues seem to be a favourite for most of these occasions, yellow has never climbed up the ladder. But, count on Alia Bhatt who picked out this gorgeous lehenga by Sabyasachi and made the world stop and stare. The actress went all out with the colour and let it do the talking while a statement choker necklace added extra oomph to the look.

Sonam Kapoor

We’re truly serving inspiration for all kinds of outfits today and this yellow Ashi Studio number that Sonam wore in Cannes still stands to be our favourite. The actress picked out the bright hue and let the dress and only the dress steal the show. She kept her hair and makeup to a minimum while complementing the look with a red lipstick. We’re still a fan! 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Moving on to casuals, Bebo being her true self showed the world who the real diva is and picked out a yellow dress with major cut-out details. The asymmetrical hemline paired with twisted knot details in the front took things to a whole new level. When paired with trendy sunglasses and flawless makeup, the look is a winner on so many levels!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Also Read: Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra: Celebs who chose their brightest RED to dress casually

