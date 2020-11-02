3 Times Nora Fatehi looked effortlessly elegant in traditional desi clothing and stole the show

Nora Fatehi surely knows how to step out of her comfort zone and look the best in traditional clothing. Check it out

Nora Fatehi has become the recent talk of the town. While she's a great dancer and is conquering the film industry one movie at a time, it's her fashion sense that we have our eyes on. Her trendy ensembles definitely speak for themselves as she manages to outdo herself with every look that she pulls off. While Nora has been making the most of her style, we often see her stepping out of her comfort zone to try out desi attires. From sarees to anarkalis, she has managed to look good in everything that comes her way and we have enough proof!

First up, we have one of our favourite looks from the actress. She looked no less of an elegant diva in this Sabyasachi saree. The floral wonder was miles away from her usual edgy style and she still.managed to do it justice! She styled it with an elegant glam and side-swept waves that made a stunning statement!

Moving on, we have another saree moment by Nora. The actress looked every bit ravishing as she chose for a printed drape by JJ Valaya. She draped the blue floral creation in a classic manner and cinched her waist with a brown belt to add a touch of modernity. Adding to it, she accessorised the look with layers of necklaces embellished with large emeralds. Side-swept curls and neutral makeup made for a jaw-dropping look!

Lastly, we love how Fatehi moved away from her edgy and trendy ensembles and opted for a laid-back desi attire by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. The desi attire bore a mint green hue and paired white embroideries all over. Teamed with the simplicity of Nora's makeup and straight hair, we turned fans! Like a true desi girl, she completed her look with a pair of silver jhumkas.

