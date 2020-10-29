3 Times Nora Fatehi stole the show with her all white looks and left us in awe

Nora Fatehi looks her absolute best in white outfits and we have enough proof! Check it out

Bollywood celebrities have always been ahead of their game when it comes to picking the right outfit. A new member on this list is Nora Fatehi who has been stealing the show with her stunning looks lately. From sarees to mini dresses and skirt suits, she has done it all. While sequin outfits seem to be her recent favourite obsession, she also seems to be a fan of white ensembles and we have enough proof!

Here are the top three times Nora Fatehi stole the show with her all-white looks:

First up is one of our favourite looks by the diva. Recently, Nora made heads turn as she decked up in a white wonder by Herve Leger. The actress made a stunning statement in the white bodycon that further featured long fringe details at the hem. She showed off her curvy frame in the body-hugging number and let the outfit do all the talking. She then let her long brunette mane let loose in textured waves while she ditched her accessories. She completed the look with a soft, glowy glam and showed the world how it’s done!

Moving on, we have yet another look by the diva and this time around Fatehi made a stunning statement in an all-white outfit by the same designer. This time around she chose for separate white pieces with white pencil skirt paired with a strappy bralette over it. Adding to her outfit, she chose for a high-neck mesh top that worked as a textured layer over her separates. With sleek side-parted hair and neutral makeup, the actress surely looked her best self!

Lastly, we have a glamorous look by the diva. The actress opted for a full-sleeved gown and boy did she turn heads. The thigh-high slit wonder was fully embellished in silver as it gracefully brushed the floor. She opted for a sleek vintage hairdo as she left her hair down. With a neutral glam and looks to kill, the actress surely looked ravishing!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

