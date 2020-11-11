3 Times Nora Fatehi swore by her love for summer florals and stole our hearts

Nora Fatehi is quite a fan of summer blooms and we have enough proof. Check it out

Gone are the days when floral outfits were only worn during the summers. Now, floral blooms are a way to pick up your lazy mood even during the seasons of fall and winter. While we love our summer dresses, floral prints have now found and crept their way into our mainstream wardrobes. From sarees to lehengas and even gowns, you can hardly miss making a statement in blooming outfits.

Don’t believe us? Well, we have enough proof for you to fall in love with the print all over again. Nora Fatehi is the up and coming fashionista and boy does she slay in everything she puts on. This time around she proves that she loves her florals and we have enough evidence!

First up on our list is this plunging number by Marchesa that stole the show. The yellow creation bore a halter neckline with backless details and a deep-cut in the front. Bearing floral prints all over, the dress cinched at the waist and flared out to graceful brush the floor with the fabric. It further bore a thigh-high slit that gave us a peek at her long toned legs. While the floral outfit was enough to make a statement on its own, she styled it with side-parted curls and flawless makeup that stole the show.

When we talk about floral outfits, it is hard to miss this gorgeous drape by Sabyasachi. Nora went full out and brought out her desi side in the organza saree. The hand-painted blooms added a touch of elegance and femininity and when paired with the right kind of accessories and glam, it’s bound to make a statement!

Lastly on our list of favourite florals is this gorgeous off-shoulder wonder that Nora wore during her vacation. The wonder makes for a perfect outfit for the day out. The maxi clung to her body like a glove and further flared out into a ruffle hem with a thigh-high slit showing off her legs. With beachy waves a glowy makeup this look is surely a winner!

What are your thoughts about Nora’s style? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Ananya Panday LOVES her slip dresses: 3 Times she sported the raging trend and showed us how its done

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×