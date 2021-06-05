3 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked PHENOMENAL in sheer black dresses

Our desi girl’s bold sartorial choices are always a game-changer. Check out 3 times she rocked black sheer dresses like a queen!

There is nothing like too much black. The classic colour is a favourite for stars around the world to effortlessly look stunning at events big and small. The global star, Jonas seems to know the magic of black dresses in winning hearts as she had made her most fashionable appearance in them. From celebrating intimate family parties to acing the red carpet looks, the diva hasn’t missed a chance to make a style statement in black. Here are the 5 most fabulous looks of the actress in phenomenal black sheer outfits.

Twinning with her handsome husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka dazzled in a black sheer Ralph & Russo minidress. Her offbeat number featured three tiers of ruffled feathers and a rainbow sequined neckline. Her Amina Muaddi heels bore Adwoa crystals and a slingback covered in wispy feathers complimenting the dramatic effect of her dress. The look gave a retro vibe mainly because of the curled side-parted hairdo. Priyanka wore chain drop earrings and carried a glittering clutch to finish off the look party-ready look perfectly.

One of our all time favourite styles of the Quantico actress is her breathtaking look in sheer Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini polka-dot dress. The jaw-dropping dress is a perfect pick for weekend brunches, romantic dinner dates or even for clubbing. The tulle creation featured layered frills giving the sensuous look a playful spin. The high neck and balloon sleeves had a frilled hemline and it also suited PeeCee’s inverted triangle body type very well. She paired the look with a La Perla lingerie, black Christian Louboutin pumps, Chopard jewellery, and carried a matching black Medea bag.

Showing off her perfectly toned legs, Priyanka nailed a risque sheer floral dress for a dinner date with Nick Jonas after the Golden Globes last year. The sheer bottom of her black midi dress bore embellished floral work which looked amazing. She brought in a pop of green with her Bvlgari sling bag and kept the jewellery department minimal with a pair of diamond studs. With her hair set in romantic waves and donning her signature bold red lips, Priyanka’s date night look got the netizens gasping for air and the sheer detailing amplified the wow factor of her not-so-basic black dress.

Which of her 3 sheer black dress is your favourite?

