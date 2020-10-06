3 Times Sara Ali Khan ditched her kurtas for sarees giving us inspiration for the festive season

Sara has time and again talked about her love for the basic kurta and pyjama set. But she too knows how to switch things up and glam up when need be!

Despite being just three films old, Sara Ali Khan has managed to get people to take notice of her. The star kid's fat to fit journey has been an inspiration to all. The actress is known for her comfortable yet classic style and love for ethnic looks, especially an all-white outfit. But when need be, Sara has ditched her comfortable look for something glamorous, still opting for a desi look in the simple saree. Take a look at the three times she sported sarees in style!

For a Diwali bash last year, Sara brought in all the colour and brightness with her. The Simmba actress opted for a bright yellow bandhani saree with an elegant gold border. Sara styled this with a contrasting pink blouse, a matching potli and juttis to complete her look. With minimal makeup and a pink bindi, she looked elegant and festive.

When it comes to glamming up, Sara knows how to turn up the sparkle. Her next choice was an elegant white saree with an elegant silver pattern that ran all through the outfit. She styled this with a shimmery mirror finish blouse and a shiny disco-ball like bag.

Showing us how to do contemporary fashion right, Sara also sported a simple burgundy chiffon saree but gave it a twist! Instead of the usual petty-coat beneath the drape, Sara opted for something more comfortable - pants! She rocked a pair of shimmery gold pants beneath her saree and styled it with a full-sleeve burgundy blouse to match. With her hair styled into perfect glossy waves and clean makeup, this was her best saree look so far according to us!

