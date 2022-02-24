3 Times Sara Ali Khan proved lace outfits are seasonless love

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram feed is proof that she has been building a special love towards lace outfits. Though the love for lace was immense all around the world in the eighteenth century, these days we don’t get to see them on the trend list but just an element with other fashion components in a dress, salwar or tops. Lace border, lace sleeves or lace collars are quite common in most fancy dresses. Lace was always an expensive luxury item because of its painstaking, time-consuming production. Here are 3 times Sara swooned our hearts and cute and romantic lace outfits.

Sara, who is an ardent fan of white salwar suits, rocked this elegant white kurta suit during her Udaipur trip. Her white set featured lacework on the hems of her pants, chikankari kurta and even in the dupatta. Sara pulled her back into a ponytail and looked serene in her monochromatic look. She wore minimal makeup and rounded off her look with matching juttis from Fizzy Goblet.

Her sensuous look in black lace see-through top paired over matching bralette and straight fit pants was just stunning. The Atrangi Re star’s sunkissed pictures made our hearts do a somersault as her messy hair, glowing face and stylish all-black look were very much alluring. Her black lace top featured a mock neck, full sleeves and an unfinished raw hem. With a golden ring as her only accessory, Sara indeed upped the spice factor in her glamorous look.

The star kid had also sported a similar lace look in white from Leo & Lin which consisted of a lace crop top and mini ruffle skirt. Her see-through Guipure lace top featured bishop sleeves with snap-fastening around the hem, round neck and was layered over a nude tube top. Sara flaunted her glowing subtle makeup face and sealed her look with statement gold rings. She looked like a dream in her all-white lace outfit.

Which of the three lace outfits from Sara Ali Khan would you pick for a day out this season? Tell us in the comments below.

