3 Times Selena Gomez gave us the perfect cocktail fusion look in mini dresses

Looking for a stunning cocktail dress? Take cues from Selena Gomez to look cute and sexy for your party night.

Selena Gomez is one of those stars whose take on fashion is as relatable as her music. It oscillates between relaxed streetwear coolness to woman-about-town glamour and we love them all. Ever an advocate of playful style, Selena Gomez gives us a vast array of fashion picks to get inspired from. With an air of cool sophistication, Selena’s style has found new horizons and we can’t deny the fact that with such confidence and cuteness anything can look good on her. Here we look into 3 pretty mini dresses from the diva that you can ace to a chill cocktail party. Though we are slightly confused with her makeup and hairstyle choices, her dresses are timelessly cool and fabulous to look bold, sexy and everything pretty.

Selena opted for a nude pink dress to attend the Hollywood Beauty Awards last year and this could be your easy pick for a cocktail party, date night or casual weekend brunch. She teamed her blush pink dress by Patou with platform heels by Aquazzura. The off-shoulder dress crafted a romantic silhouette and made it look simple yet stunning. The star styled up with golden rings and a messy top knot featuring curtains bangs and rounded off her look with red lips and hints of blush on her cheeks.

Bright colours can make heads turn and Selena’s neon green strapless dress from Versace is just the right show stopper number. Her fluorescent minidress featured ruffle detail and a tiny slit showing off her thigh tattoo. She matched her dress to her pumps and glammed up like a true diva. The sleek centre-parted bob hairdo and statement dual-layered necklace completed her picture-perfect look. The star signed off her chic, sensuous and pretty look with smokey eyes, nude lips and dewy makeup.

If your party is all about glitter and glamour, this stunning dress of Selena is just the perfect pick to slay the day in style. The former Disney darling’s metallic blue sequin dress featured a beaded dramatic detailing at the neck, oversized sleeve hole and the backless mini dress got the right amount of sheen to make it a winning choice for a not-so-subtle party night. Selena teamed her Gucci dress with Jimmy Choo heels and opted for a blue eye shadow, nude lips and lots of higher to complete her chic look.

Which of the three dresses are you gonna pick for your cocktail party? Tell us in the comments below.

