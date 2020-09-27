3 Times Shraddha Kapoor showed the world how to rock offbeat pantsuits with the utmost ease

Shraddha Kapoor loves her pantsuits and these three offbeat numbers are our absolute favourite! Check it out

Pantsuits have been all the rage lately. Women are slowly moving towards androgynous trends and pantsuits are a great example of it. What started off with simple black tuxedos and work blazers has opened up a new whole area of experimentation and trendy styles. Bollywood celebrities are always a step ahead to take on these trendy wonders and has been a silent mascot of the same. The actress who is known for her laidback style surely makes the most of her pantsuits every now and then and we have enough proof!

First up is one of our absolute favourite looks by the diva. The Saaho actress opted for a forest green pantsuit with a casual fit. The straight cut pants paired with a perfectly fit blazer jacket was enough to create a statement! The actress styled it with a white tank top underneath and opted for a pair of crisp white sneakers to add a sporty touch to the look. While the look was a simple one, it surely made quite the statement and we are a fan!

Talk about offbeat pantsuit and this plaid number comes to mind. Again, with green undertones, the plaid wonder surely made a lot of heads turn. This time around, she took things to the next level with flared pants and a black crop that showed enough of her toned mid-riff. The actress further stole the show with a half-tied sleek hair while a pair of silver hoops accessorised her look.

Lastly, we have this purple number which is a rather daring choice and a difficult colour to pull off. However, it looks like Shraddha is giving these flared pants and blazer combo all the justice it needs! Not just the blazer also bore 3D flowers on one of the lapels while she broke the monotony of the purple pantsuit by colour blocking with a yellow tank top underneath it. With her straight hair let down and a bit of definition around the eyes, she completed her look and gave us major inspiration on how to rock difficult colours like this in style!

